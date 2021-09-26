Menu
Kathleen Frances Wilson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Wilson, Kathleen Frances

May 17, 1946 - September 23, 2021

Age 75. Preceded in death by mother, Hazel Doherty; father, Joseph Hyjek; sisters, Dolores Wadum and Jean Orso; brother, Bob Weyant.

Survived by husband of 56 years, John; daughters, Michelle Gullett (William) and Melissa Scobey (John); grandchildren: Ryan, Mark, Katherine, Anna and Emma; sister, Gloria Olivo; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Wednesday, September 29, 6-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Private Graveside Service at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to JDRF Foundation (www.JDRF.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
We will miss you Mom. Thank you for that you have done for me and Bill and your granddaughters all these years. We love you and will miss you every day.
Bill and Michelle Gullett and girls.
Family
September 26, 2021
