Wilson, Kathleen Frances
May 17, 1946 - September 23, 2021
Age 75. Preceded in death by mother, Hazel Doherty; father, Joseph Hyjek; sisters, Dolores Wadum and Jean Orso; brother, Bob Weyant.
Survived by husband of 56 years, John; daughters, Michelle Gullett (William) and Melissa Scobey (John); grandchildren: Ryan, Mark, Katherine, Anna and Emma; sister, Gloria Olivo; and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Wednesday, September 29, 6-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Private Graveside Service at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to JDRF Foundation (www.JDRF.org
).
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2021.