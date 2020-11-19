Hoff, Kathryn A.
2/13/1941 - 11/16/2020
Omaha - Preceded in death by Robin Parker. Survived by husband Robert, children Angela (Scott) Yeshnowski, Wendi (James) Tate, Robert James (Cindy), grandchildren Debra, Michela, Amanda, Corrine, Charlotte, Lydia, Hunter, 7 great grandchildren, siblings, Kent (Beverly) Jarrett, Marcus (Ursula) Jarrett, Linda Lennon, family and friends.
Visitation Friday 5 - 7 PM at Roeder Mortuary. Private Service will be held. Memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.