Kathryn A. Jindra
Jindra, Kathryn A.

October 8, 1927 - October 20, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Edward; son, Stephen. Survived by children: Pat (Terry) Goodwin, Betty Clayton, Rev. Frank Jindra, John Jindra, Larry Jindra, Ken Jindra; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION begins Friday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church (36 & Q St). FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Mary's Church. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
