Kathryn Theresa Derby
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Derby, Kathryn Theresa

January 22, 1928 - May 30, 2021

Survived by children: Kathryn Sue Wolf (Ron), Frank Derby, Jr. (Cheryl), James Derby, Peg Block (Dean), Diane Jirka (Joe), Teresa Menzies (John), Lisa Stevens (Marc); 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Thursday, June 3rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Presentation followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 4th at 10:30am at St James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th Street. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
3
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St James Catholic Church
St James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th Street., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a very kind and thoughtful person. She never forgot anyone´s birthday. She was a wonderful neighbor! She will be missed!
Kathy Rasschaert
Friend
June 5, 2021
Deep sympathy
Sarah E. Van Wagenen
Family
June 4, 2021
Sue, I'm sorry to learn of the passing of your sweet mother. I remember meeting her when we were in high school and how kind and welcoming she was to your friends. She lived a good long life and was an inspiration and example for her beautiful family. Sue, I've thought of you many times through the years and would love to hear from you.
Sue (Brown) Bigsby
Friend
June 3, 2021
Sending condolences to you and your family
Tish Suggs
June 2, 2021
Sincere condolences. So many fond memories of Kathryn and the entire Derby family.
Rick Wise
Friend
June 2, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear if Kathryn´s passing. She was a lovely, gentle soul. I know she will be missed by many.
Michelle McQuillan Myers
Friend
June 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Lisa Fields
June 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family of Kathryn.
Ken and Roxann Miller
Other
June 1, 2021
With deepest sympathy for you loss
Richard Van Wagenen
May 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results