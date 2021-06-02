Derby, Kathryn Theresa
January 22, 1928 - May 30, 2021
Survived by children: Kathryn Sue Wolf (Ron), Frank Derby, Jr. (Cheryl), James Derby, Peg Block (Dean), Diane Jirka (Joe), Teresa Menzies (John), Lisa Stevens (Marc); 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Thursday, June 3rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Presentation followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, June 4th at 10:30am at St James Catholic Church, 4710 N. 90th Street. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.