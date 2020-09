Frey, Kathryn L. "Bill" March 22, 1923 - September 22, 2020 Age 97 of Lyons, NE. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 11:30am, Lyons Cemetery. VISITATION: Saturday, 10–11am, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial: Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later time. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES LYONS Lyons, NE | 402 687-2644 | pelanfuneralservices.com