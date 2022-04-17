Menu
Kathryn S. Ocander
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 20 2022
11:00a.m.
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
Ocander, Kathryn S.

October 26, 1953 - April 6, 2022

Devoted and lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Edith Ocander; brother, Dennis; and loving cat, Sunshine. Survived by brother, Jim (Sue); nieces, Ashlyn, Shelbi and Shawna; nephews, Bryan and Shane; and loving family friend, Deacon Ellen Ross.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, April 20th, 11am at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (113 N 18th Street). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
113 N 18th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
