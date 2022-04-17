Ocander, Kathryn S.



October 26, 1953 - April 6, 2022



Devoted and lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Edith Ocander; brother, Dennis; and loving cat, Sunshine. Survived by brother, Jim (Sue); nieces, Ashlyn, Shelbi and Shawna; nephews, Bryan and Shane; and loving family friend, Deacon Ellen Ross.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Wednesday, April 20th, 11am at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral (113 N 18th Street). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2022.