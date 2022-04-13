Palmquist, Kathryn N. "Kathy"



February 14, 1934 - April 12, 2022



Of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Harold and Olinda "Peg" (Nazarenus) Austin; husband, Bob, on March 16, 2022; sister, Norma Jean Austin. Survived by her sons, Jon (Cheryl) of Wymore, NE, Ron (Joan) of Lincoln, NE, Dan (Jolene) of Elkhorn, NE; 8 grandchildren, Joel, Jennifer (Jordan) Kroger, Christopher (Amanda Grovijohn, fiancée), Andy (Esmeralda), Mark, Ryan (Terra), Alex (Katie), Ashley (Peter) Maloley; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at the funeral home. A lunch will immediately follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA. Memorials are suggested to the Tabitha Hospice Fund in Lincoln, NE.



