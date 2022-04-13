Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathryn N. "Kathy" Palmquist
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Palmquist, Kathryn N. "Kathy"

February 14, 1934 - April 12, 2022

Of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Harold and Olinda "Peg" (Nazarenus) Austin; husband, Bob, on March 16, 2022; sister, Norma Jean Austin. Survived by her sons, Jon (Cheryl) of Wymore, NE, Ron (Joan) of Lincoln, NE, Dan (Jolene) of Elkhorn, NE; 8 grandchildren, Joel, Jennifer (Jordan) Kroger, Christopher (Amanda Grovijohn, fiancée), Andy (Esmeralda), Mark, Ryan (Terra), Alex (Katie), Ashley (Peter) Maloley; 20 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with the family: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at the funeral home. A lunch will immediately follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA. Memorials are suggested to the Tabitha Hospice Fund in Lincoln, NE.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.