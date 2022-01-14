Paprocki, Kathryn V. "Katie"



November 22, 1933 - January 11, 2022



Kathryn V. "Katie" Paprocki was born November 22, 1933, in Fullerton, NE to John and Rosie (Tarnick) Prososki. She attended Country School, Fullerton High School and Platte College in Columbus, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to Daniel H. Krzycki on May 20, 1952, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow, Nebraska. To this marriage one daughter was born, Carol Jean Nowak (Krzycki). Following his death on April 10, 1972, she later married Francis J. Paprocki at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, NE on August 29, 1980. Francis "Fritz" passed away April 25, 2013.



Katie worked in Accounting at MiddleState Mfg., St. Anthony Church, and the Shirt Factory, all in Columbus, NE. Katie moved to Bennington, NE and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, NE. Katie enjoyed bowling for a good portion of her life. She was inducted into the Nebraska Bowling Hall of Fame in 2013. She enjoyed music and she played the piano, flute, and drums. She was a soloist and sang for many weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Adult Choir and the Polish Choir at St. Anthony Church in Columbus, Nebraska. She enjoyed bingo, Husker Football, going to the casino, polka music and dancing. She and her first husband Daniel won the first-place trophy at the Nebraska Polka Days at Peony Park in 1969. But most of all she enjoyed her three grandchildren, Daniel, Sarah, and Andrew, and her three great-grandchildren, Lucy, Elisabeth, and Thomas Wichmer. She was godmother to six godchildren.



Kathryn was a member of St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn. The St. Theresa Sodality at St. Anthony in Columbus, the Belvedere/Polish Home in Omaha, and several bowling leagues.



Preceded in death by parents, John and Rosie Prososki; husbands, Daniel H. Krzycki and Francis J. "Fritz" Paprocki; godchild, Robert Prososki; brothers-in-law: Arnold, Stanley, Francis and Adrian Krzycki, Richard Korger, Emil Paprocki and Jim Evans; sisters-in-law: Eugenia Korger, Geraldine Preister, Margie Paprocki and Helen Evans.



Survived by daughter, Carol (Michael) Nowak of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Daniel R. Nowak of Omaha; Sarah (Steven) Wichmer of St. Louis, MO; Andrew M. (Leeron) Nowak; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Elisabeth and Thomas Wichmer of St. Louis, MO; brother, Samuel M. Prososki (Leona); sisters-in-law: Connie Krzycki, Darlene Krzycki, Annie Krzycki (Jim) Schaecher, Mary Jean (Kelly) Schrant, Dorothy (Don) Schaecher, and Charlotte (Ray) Jamison.



VISITATION: Sunday, January 16th, after 3pm with VIGIL SERVICE 5pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 17th, 10:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church (204th and Maple – Elkhorn). Interment follows at 2pm at St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery, Columbus, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022.