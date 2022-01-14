Kathryn V. "Katie" Paprocki was born November 22, 1933, in Fullerton, NE to John and Rosie (Tarnick) Prososki. She attended Country School, Fullerton High School and Platte College in Columbus, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to Daniel H. Krzycki on May 20, 1952, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Krakow, Nebraska. To this marriage one daughter was born, Carol Jean Nowak (Krzycki). Following his death on April 10, 1972, she later married Francis J. Paprocki at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus, NE on August 29, 1980. Francis "Fritz" passed away April 25, 2013.
Katie worked in Accounting at MiddleState Mfg., St. Anthony Church, and the Shirt Factory, all in Columbus, NE. Katie moved to Bennington, NE and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, NE. Katie enjoyed bowling for a good portion of her life. She was inducted into the Nebraska Bowling Hall of Fame in 2013. She enjoyed music and she played the piano, flute, and drums. She was a soloist and sang for many weddings and funerals. She was a member of the Adult Choir and the Polish Choir at St. Anthony Church in Columbus, Nebraska. She enjoyed bingo, Husker Football, going to the casino, polka music and dancing. She and her first husband Daniel won the first-place trophy at the Nebraska Polka Days at Peony Park in 1969. But most of all she enjoyed her three grandchildren, Daniel, Sarah, and Andrew, and her three great-grandchildren, Lucy, Elisabeth, and Thomas Wichmer. She was godmother to six godchildren.
Kathryn was a member of St. Patrick Church in Elkhorn. The St. Theresa Sodality at St. Anthony in Columbus, the Belvedere/Polish Home in Omaha, and several bowling leagues.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Rosie Prososki; husbands, Daniel H. Krzycki and Francis J. "Fritz" Paprocki; godchild, Robert Prososki; brothers-in-law: Arnold, Stanley, Francis and Adrian Krzycki, Richard Korger, Emil Paprocki and Jim Evans; sisters-in-law: Eugenia Korger, Geraldine Preister, Margie Paprocki and Helen Evans.
Survived by daughter, Carol (Michael) Nowak of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Daniel R. Nowak of Omaha; Sarah (Steven) Wichmer of St. Louis, MO; Andrew M. (Leeron) Nowak; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Elisabeth and Thomas Wichmer of St. Louis, MO; brother, Samuel M. Prososki (Leona); sisters-in-law: Connie Krzycki, Darlene Krzycki, Annie Krzycki (Jim) Schaecher, Mary Jean (Kelly) Schrant, Dorothy (Don) Schaecher, and Charlotte (Ray) Jamison.
VISITATION: Sunday, January 16th, after 3pm with VIGIL SERVICE 5pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, January 17th, 10:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church (204th and Maple – Elkhorn). Interment follows at 2pm at St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery, Columbus, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2022.
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
5 Entries
Carol and family. Our thoughts and prayer as you all mourn the loss of Katie. I am sure the angels were waiting at the gates with her wings. We feel so thankful that she was part of our family.
Dorothy & Don Schaecher
Family
January 16, 2022
My dear Carol and Mike . So sorry for the loss of your mom . She and I were good friends in our younger days . Still remember the fun we had golfing . Your family offered me the strength I needed when my first husband Bob died . Can´t praise Kate and Danny enough for all their kindness . My love to you and your whole family. Sorry I can´t be there with you due to illness . But hope to see you soon .
Theresa , Crisman, Cavanaugh
Friend
January 16, 2022
Miss your smiling face. Enjoyed you coming with your Daughter, Carol & Father for dinner. May you Rest In Peace.
Elaine I Foster and Robert C Foster (Bob)
Family
January 14, 2022
Dear family,
The John A and Sally V (Lassek) Smolen family were friends with those noted. You have our sympathies from my family to include my sister, Sr. Sally Anne Smolen RSM
John F Smolen
Family
January 14, 2022
I enjoyed singing with Katie with the polish choir at St. Anthony's.