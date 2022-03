Rocker, Kathryn



Age 94



Died peacefully at home surrounded by her 6 children. Preceded in death by her husband, Galen; and grandson, Theron Warner. Survived by her children, Deborah (Kurt) Holm, Scott, Connie (Thom) Fermstad, Rebecca (Tim) Warner, Susan (Rob) Linde, and John; also 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Frevert; and brother, Glen Chenhall.



There will be a Private Family Christian Burial.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.