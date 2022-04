Timmerman, Kathryn "Alice"January 11, 1934 - April 7, 2022Alice, age 88, worked 41 years for Burlington Northern Railroad and was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.Preceded in death by husband, Donald; and son-in-law, Michael Wieland. Survived by children: Vincent Timmerman (Lynn), Richard Timmerman, Sr. (Janet Ankeny), Rita Wieland, Donna Findeis (Hank Parys); grandchildren: Richard Timmerman, Jr. (Deanna), Heather Larson (Kiel), Blake Findeis (Megan), Jeff Timmerman (Amanda), Amanda Booe, Amber Jensen (Martin, Jr.), Crystal Wright; 11 great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Monday, April 11, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 12, 9:15am, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 3529 Q Street, Omaha for Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue. Memorials to American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org ).BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com