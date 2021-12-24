Menu
Kathy Grace
Grace, Kathy (Rasmussen)

August 26, 1957 - December 16, 2021

Preceded in death by mother, Betty Rasmussen; and step-daughter, Norrie Grace. Survived by husband, Conan Grace; father, Bob Rasmussen; brother, Jeff (Anita) Rasmussen; nephew, Jason (Holly) Rasmussen and their children, Reid and Leighton; step-mother to: Debra (the late Mike) Rousculp, Kristi (Vicki) Grace, Trent (Suzanne) Grace, and Cort (Ronda) Grace; grandmother to: Bill, Ashley, Jordan, Ryan, Corey, Ali, CJ, Kristin, Cody, Kaylin, Cameron, Kira, and Kimberly; and great-grandmother to: Mason, Lincoln, Adalyn, Ella, Levi, Adeline, Amelia, and Kathy. Loved serving others, and she enjoyed leading Bible studies and Greeting at her Church in New Hampshire. She was successful with her work at Mutual of Omaha. She loved swing dancing, tennis, golf and skiing. She was always someone you could count on and she loved being with her friends and family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 24, 2021.
