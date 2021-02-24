Preceded in death by daughter, Kelly; parents, Jack and Maxine Coco; sisters, Judy Coco and Norma (Joe) Melanson.
Survived by husband, Don; sons, Scott (Deb), Eric (Bridget), and Jeff; grandchildren: Jaclyn, Joe, John, Jordyn, Ryan (Catherine), Patrick, Kelly, and Aran (Ellen); great-grandchildren: Mary Catherine, Bella, D.J., and Graham; and all her friends from the Omaha South High School class of 1959.
VISITATION: Wednesday, February 24th, after 4pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, February 25th, 10:30am, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service."
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
12 Entries
My sympathy to the family and Kathy was a wonderful friend and will be miss.
SANDRA HESKETT
February 25, 2021
Prayers to the family, she will live on in your hearts. Kathy was awesome and a friend to many.
Dolly Pesek and (Rich class of 1959)
February 24, 2021
So sorry for your families great loss. Kathy was always cheerful & kind at NW gatherings. We will keep you all in our prayers.
Jacque & John Swirzinski
February 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. She always had a smile. She was a very good person. Hope your hearts heal a little each day.
-Bernie & Katie Wees
Katie Wees
February 24, 2021
So very sorry to see the loss of Kathy. She was a wonderful person and so well loved by all that knew her. I will always remember the time I spent with her and Don at our last reunion. My best wishes go out to the family.
Gerald L Black
February 24, 2021
So sorry to here.
We will keep her and the entire family in our prayers.
Deacon Don & Mary
Deacon Don & Mary Clausen
February 24, 2021
What a beautiful lady Kathy was. I was lucky to have a name starting with CO... as it meant we were seated near each other throughout high school. She was genuinely friendly and so easy to be around. For those near her this is a great loss. I was so sorry to hear of this.
My best to you Don, and the rest of the family.
Larry Covalciuc
Larry Covalciuc
February 24, 2021
I will miss you. Could not have asked for a better neighbor.
Patty Kaasch
February 23, 2021
The Hendry Family - with love
February 23, 2021
Don and family you are in our prayers during these sad times.
Bill and Nancy brink
February 23, 2021
So sorry to see this. I remember you as always happy and fun Loving . God Bless you and Don and your family