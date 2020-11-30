Menu
Katie M. Dailey
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Dailey, Katie M.

June 30, 1927 - November 19, 2020

Preceded in death by loving husband, Aaron Dailey. Survived by children, Diana Dailey-Clark, and Aaron Steven Dailey; nieces; nephew; her Zion Baptist Church family; other family and friends.

SERVICES: 10am Wednesday, December 2, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
Dec
2
Service
10:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE 68152
May the wonderful memories of your loved one sustain you until God's promises are fulfilled. (John 6:40)
November 28, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 27, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 27, 2020