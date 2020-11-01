Adams, Kay (Schulenberg)



Of Omaha left this world on October 21, 2020. She was born March 19, 1945, in Falls City, NE to Richard (Dick) and Mary Frances (Buchanan) Schulenberg.



Kay graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1964. After graduation, she moved to Omaha. She returned to Falls City in 1965. Later in life, she returned to Omaha.



She was deeply loved by her family and is survived by two sons; Rich (Wendy) Killingsworth and John (Katie) Adams, both of the Omaha area; five grandchildren; Junior, Ryker, Kingston, Jasani and Finley Killingsworth. She is also survived by three sisters and two brothers; Janice (Lee) Becker and Sara (Ben) Norton, both of Omaha and Mary (Les) Frye, Tulsa, OK. Jim (Dotti) Schulenberg, Kansas City, and Pat (Brenda) Schulenberg, Rulo. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Kay was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Adams; a grandson, Braxton Killingsworth; her parents; and two brothers, Richard (Dickie) and Paul Schulenberg.



A private family service will be held in her honor.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.