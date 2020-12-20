Allen, Kay M.



October 2, 1933 - December 19, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Dudley Allen; son, Donald Allen; grandson, Todd Partusch; and sisters, Marian and Margie.



Survived by daughter, Shari (Michael) Owen; son, Charles Allen; grandchildren, Robert Partusch and Talisa Partusch; great-grandchildren, Robert Owen and Lilly Partusch; nieces, Margo and Carolyn; many other friends and family.



Interment: Grange Cemetery in Cresent, IA. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



