Preceded in death by husband, Dudley Allen; son, Donald Allen; grandson, Todd Partusch; and sisters, Marian and Margie.
Survived by daughter, Shari (Michael) Owen; son, Charles Allen; grandchildren, Robert Partusch and Talisa Partusch; great-grandchildren, Robert Owen and Lilly Partusch; nieces, Margo and Carolyn; many other friends and family.
Interment: Grange Cemetery in Cresent, IA. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
5 Entries
Shari, Chuck and family: I honestly cannot believe it's been almost a year since you lost your dear mom. I so miss talking to both your mom and dad. I loved them so very much and I know how much they loved all of you. It's wonderful to have such great memories.
Charlene L Walsh
Friend
December 14, 2021
Just found out Kay had passed away. Was trying to call her and no answer. So sorry. We had good times together as kids. She was a very kind loving friend and neighbor on the farm and through life.
Judy Oberle Holtgrewe
January 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family of Kay Allen. I am a STM parishioner who was privileged to bring Holy Communion to both Kay and Dudley for the last number of years. What a wonderful, hospitable couple they were! I´m sure Jesus always felt welcome in their home. May they both be granted eternal life in heaven. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual life shine upon them. May their souls and all the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God Rest in peace. Amen.
Therese Farnsworth
December 27, 2020
I was so saddened to read of Kay's passing yesterday. I've known Kay & Dudley for probably at least 25 years. They both meant so very much to me!!
My sincerest sympathies for all.
Becky Schendt
December 21, 2020
Shari, Chuck and family: I cannot tell you how sorry I was to hear about your wonderful mother. I loved both your mom and dad so much and couldn't have lived next door without them. I just received a birthday card from your mom a few days ago. I am terribly sorry for your loss. You had the most wonderful mom and dad in the world. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.