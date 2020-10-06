Miller, Kay F.



December 2, 1945 - October 4, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Romanan and Evelyn Jenkins. Survived by daughters, Theresa Reisdorff (Rich), Kimberly Reikofski (Brad); grandchildren, Tyler, Bradley, Noah (Chelsey), Sidney, Emiley, Kylie and Kaitlyn; great-granddaughter, Leighton; brothers, Roger Jenkins (Clara), Dennis Jenkins (Joan); nieces and nephews.



MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 8th, 10am, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna, NE (508 W. Angus Street) with visitation starting at 9am. Interment: St. Boniface Cemetery in Charter Oak, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.