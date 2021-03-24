Kay Lynn (Schiessler) Scott, age 73, passed away on March 21, 2021.
She was born February 12, 1948 in Hooper Nebraska to J.B. and Shirley (Roth) Schiessler. She grew up in Valley Nebraska and graduated from Valley High School in 1966. Kay graduated from Clarkson Nursing School in 1970, she spent most of her adult life in Omaha Nebraska with her husband Dr. Brent Scott. She retired from Midlands Hospital as a Registered Nurse in 1993.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Brent Scott, her 3 daughters, Laura Smith of Omaha, Karrie (Alan) Otoupal of York, and Mary (Richard) Miller of Omaha, grandchildren Benjamin and Emily Otoupal and Ryder Miller. She is also survived by her sister Julie Carlisle of Thatcher, Az. and her brother Jack (Sheryl) Schiessler of Plattsmouth, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay is preceded in death by her parents J.B. and Shirley Schiessler, and brother-in-law Larry Carlisle.
No Services
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2021.
Bryan High School Leadership
March 25, 2021
So sorry to read this sad news! Although, I know Kay knew her Lord. We were neighbors on Ponderosa for 5 years before we moved to Arizona. I loved talking with Kay and Scotty. Mostly we talked flowers, dogs, and Scotty´s baking. So happy to have had those times and hope you are continually blessed with great memories of your loving wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend! I am blessed by having had such a great neighbor and friend.
Sandi Wber
March 24, 2021
I'm so sorry about Kay's passing. She was a wonderful person. She was my "roomy" in Nurse's Training. We had lots of fun together. Prayers to the family. She will be missed.
LoyAnn ROSSEL
Friend
March 24, 2021
Condolences to Laura and her family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
KAREN MAREK
March 24, 2021
I was saddened to hear of Kay's passing..I was a former classmate of her sister Julie and knew Kay in high school..My condolences to her family andoved ones.
Cindy Boberg Oleary
March 24, 2021
Kay was my best friend and I will miss her. My sympathy to the whole family