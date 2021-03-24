Scott, Kay Lynn (Schiessler)



Kay Lynn (Schiessler) Scott, age 73, passed away on March 21, 2021.



She was born February 12, 1948 in Hooper Nebraska to J.B. and Shirley (Roth) Schiessler. She grew up in Valley Nebraska and graduated from Valley High School in 1966. Kay graduated from Clarkson Nursing School in 1970, she spent most of her adult life in Omaha Nebraska with her husband Dr. Brent Scott. She retired from Midlands Hospital as a Registered Nurse in 1993.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. Brent Scott, her 3 daughters, Laura Smith of Omaha, Karrie (Alan) Otoupal of York, and Mary (Richard) Miller of Omaha, grandchildren Benjamin and Emily Otoupal and Ryder Miller. She is also survived by her sister Julie Carlisle of Thatcher, Az. and her brother Jack (Sheryl) Schiessler of Plattsmouth, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Kay is preceded in death by her parents J.B. and Shirley Schiessler, and brother-in-law Larry Carlisle.



No Services



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 28, 2021.