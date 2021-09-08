Menu
Kay A. Stenson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Stenson, Kay A.

April 25, 1954 - September 4, 2021

Kay Ann Stenson died peacefully at her Omaha home on September 4, 2021. Kay was born on April 25, 1954 to Lucille and Loyis Stanley Stenson. She was raised primarily by Nettie Nielsen-Stenson and her seven sisters before attending the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. There she excelled in the women's track and cross-country programs and was inducted into the Coyote Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Following college, Kay enjoyed traveling the world for over thirty years as flight attendant for United Airlines.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Jim) Foley, Janice (Bob) Bell, Julia (Mike) Chaney, Jeanne Nielsen, Judith (Bruce) Pieper, as well as many nieces and nephews especially Adrieene (Brent) Richard, Ashley (Evan) Fahey, Sheryl Albright, great-nieces Alexis and Nicole Richard, and dear friend Martie Siem. Kay is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Diane (Denny) Dvoracek and Joann (Jack) Miller, and lifelong friend Nancy Evans.

Honoring her wishes, services will not be held.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kay will be missed by her family and friends. May everyone let wonderful memories bring you comfort. Kay and I met through SOCS. We talked, cried, shared information and supported one another. Some day she gave me strength and some days I shared my strength with her. We became friends and enjoyed our time together - texting and talking. Be at peace, my friend. I enjoyed your laugh. You were a fierce warrior. Now you can rest and be pain free.
Joan Dreager
Friend
September 11, 2021
I loved Kay. I met her in Flight Attendant training and we became friends. She had such a good laugh and upbeat personality. I always admired her cool style and her enthusiasm for food. She took me to my first foreign film with captions in a old theatre in downtown Chicago and I was hooked. We always talked about films and interesting things to watch, and we talked about our families. She would text me pictures of flowers because she knew I loved them. To me Kay was beautiful and positive and a bright cheerful light in spite of her pain, I will miss her. My thoughts and prayers for peace go out to her family and all her friends.
Margaret Bianchi
Work
September 10, 2021
