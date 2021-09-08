Stenson, Kay A.
April 25, 1954 - September 4, 2021
Kay Ann Stenson died peacefully at her Omaha home on September 4, 2021. Kay was born on April 25, 1954 to Lucille and Loyis Stanley Stenson. She was raised primarily by Nettie Nielsen-Stenson and her seven sisters before attending the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. There she excelled in the women's track and cross-country programs and was inducted into the Coyote Sports Hall of Fame in 1990. Following college, Kay enjoyed traveling the world for over thirty years as flight attendant for United Airlines.
She is survived by her sisters, Linda (Jim) Foley, Janice (Bob) Bell, Julia (Mike) Chaney, Jeanne Nielsen, Judith (Bruce) Pieper, as well as many nieces and nephews especially Adrieene (Brent) Richard, Ashley (Evan) Fahey, Sheryl Albright, great-nieces Alexis and Nicole Richard, and dear friend Martie Siem. Kay is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Diane (Denny) Dvoracek and Joann (Jack) Miller, and lifelong friend Nancy Evans.
Honoring her wishes, services will not be held.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY
PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St
402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.