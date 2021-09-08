I loved Kay. I met her in Flight Attendant training and we became friends. She had such a good laugh and upbeat personality. I always admired her cool style and her enthusiasm for food. She took me to my first foreign film with captions in a old theatre in downtown Chicago and I was hooked. We always talked about films and interesting things to watch, and we talked about our families. She would text me pictures of flowers because she knew I loved them. To me Kay was beautiful and positive and a bright cheerful light in spite of her pain, I will miss her. My thoughts and prayers for peace go out to her family and all her friends.

Margaret Bianchi Work September 10, 2021