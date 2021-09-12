Menu
Kayleen Marie Trejo-Brendel
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Trejo-Brendel, Kayleen Marie
June 9, 1994 - September 4, 2021
Survived by her parents, Mark and Amy Brendel; siblings, Bailey Paul, Sydney Paul, and Brodee Paul; grandparents, Debbie and Steve Ruiz, George and Amy Brendel, and George and Sheila Fisher; her extended family and many good friends.
The family will Celebrate Kayleen's life in San Diego in the summer of 2022.
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY - BELLEVUE/SARPY COUNTY CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 | 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.
