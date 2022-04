Cogswell, Keathen "KJ"June 29, 1997 - March 27, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by grandparents: Jerry Knoble, Curt Novak, and Linda Vander Linden; and uncles: Randy Cogswell and Randy Novak. Survived by parents: Jeff and Amy Cogswell, and Joanna and Kirk Vander Linden; siblings: Tyler (fiancé Kelsey), Kennedy, Kate, Sam, and Jack, all of Omaha; grandparents: Charles and Gwenda Cogswell, Norma Knoble of Friend NE, Bev Novak of Pender NE, and Ron Vander Linden of Des Moines, IA; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and caregivers.VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at the Church. SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, March 31, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 11204 S. 204th St. Gretna, NE. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Gretna, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090