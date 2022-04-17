Menu
Keith Dale Andrews
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street
Omaha, NE
Andrews, Keith Dale

February 23, 1939 - April 9, 2022

Keith Dale Andrews of Omaha, born February 23, 1939 and died April 9, 2022. Preceded in death by his father, Daniel Andrews; his mother, Elva (Nusbaum) Andrews; and his brother, Vernon Andrews. Survived by his loving wife, Mary (Benton) Andrews; and children, Catherine (Cat) Andrews and her husband, Steven Towle, Kurt Andrews and his wife, Andrea. Also survived by his grandchildren, Charles Rubio, Jonathan (Hannah) Andrews, Thomas (Sheyla) Andrews, Heidi Andrews, and two great grandchildren Benton Andrews and Amos Andrews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held Saturday April 30, 2022 at 4pm at Park Lane Baptist Church, 5550 N. 60th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Park Lane Baptist Church for their van fund.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th St. Chapel

3809 N 90th St. Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com 402-505-9260
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2022.
