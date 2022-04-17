Andrews, Keith Dale
February 23, 1939 - April 9, 2022
Keith Dale Andrews of Omaha, born February 23, 1939 and died April 9, 2022. Preceded in death by his father, Daniel Andrews; his mother, Elva (Nusbaum) Andrews; and his brother, Vernon Andrews. Survived by his loving wife, Mary (Benton) Andrews; and children, Catherine (Cat) Andrews and her husband, Steven Towle, Kurt Andrews and his wife, Andrea. Also survived by his grandchildren, Charles Rubio, Jonathan (Hannah) Andrews, Thomas (Sheyla) Andrews, Heidi Andrews, and two great grandchildren Benton Andrews and Amos Andrews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE to be held Saturday April 30, 2022 at 4pm at Park Lane Baptist Church, 5550 N. 60th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Park Lane Baptist Church for their van fund.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2022.