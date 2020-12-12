Fidler, Keith
Age 76 - December 5, 2020
Keith Fidler, 76, of Elkhorn, NE passed away peacefully from complications of kidney failure on December 5, 2020.
VISITATION: 9-11:30am with a FUNERAL SERVICE: at 11:30am, Monday, December 14th at Roeder Mortuary Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE 68028. Private Family Graveside Service, 2pm Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery. Condolences go to https://roedermortuary.com
. Full obituary at Roeder Mortuary website.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.