Virgi, Tiffany, and Family- Our hearts are broken! Virgi you & Keith have always had a special place in our hearts. Keith was the nicest, funniest man and always cared about what was going on in our lives. He loved his family deeply, the joy he had every time he talked of any of them was evident in his words but his face lit up when he told me about the grandkids and I admired the involvement he always had in their sporting events. He was even so nice to come to our son's game last summer. As being your old neighbors there are so many wonderful memories of Keith our family has that we will cherish. May your memories comfort you in this difficult time and please know he is your guardian angel watching over all of you with much love. Please let us know what we can do for you all. Chad, Renee, Brooklin, Chase Oltman

The Oltman Family December 12, 2020