Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Keith Fidler
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE
Fidler, Keith

Age 76 - December 5, 2020

Keith Fidler, 76, of Elkhorn, NE passed away peacefully from complications of kidney failure on December 5, 2020.

VISITATION: 9-11:30am with a FUNERAL SERVICE: at 11:30am, Monday, December 14th at Roeder Mortuary Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE 68028. Private Family Graveside Service, 2pm Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery. Condolences go to https://roedermortuary.com. Full obituary at Roeder Mortuary website.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive, Gretna, NE
Dec
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 14, 2020
Virgi, Tiffany, and Family- Our hearts are broken! Virgi you & Keith have always had a special place in our hearts. Keith was the nicest, funniest man and always cared about what was going on in our lives. He loved his family deeply, the joy he had every time he talked of any of them was evident in his words but his face lit up when he told me about the grandkids and I admired the involvement he always had in their sporting events. He was even so nice to come to our son's game last summer. As being your old neighbors there are so many wonderful memories of Keith our family has that we will cherish. May your memories comfort you in this difficult time and please know he is your guardian angel watching over all of you with much love. Please let us know what we can do for you all. Chad, Renee, Brooklin, Chase Oltman
The Oltman Family
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results