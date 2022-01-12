Green, Keith Richard Age 73 - January 5, 2022 Keith was born October 28, 1948, to Clarence and Ione (Michael) Green in Omaha, NE. Keith was raised in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Tech High School in 1967. During the Vietnam War Keith proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. After his honorable discharge, Keith worked for Crown Cork & Seal for more than 30 years. Keith was an excellent basketball player and loved to play the game. He played on the Junior Variety team in high school and on many Class A league teams. He always made the all-star team. Keith was also an avid Big Red football fan. Keith loved the friendship of his dogs and cats and he treated them like his children. He also cherished spending time with his many friends, Keith will be greatly missed. Keith was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Kurt Douglas and Larry Lee Green. He is survived by his two sisters, Judy Kay Green and Sheryl Lynn Green-Timberlake both of Phoenix, AZ; other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICES 1pm, Saturday January 15, at Fouts Funeral Home, 501 Normal St., Woodbine, IA 712-647-2221.
Keith and I arrived in Vietnam the same day in early 1969 and served together for a year. We became good friends. I never saw him again but never forgot him. I looked him up on the internet about 10 years ago, got the address and wrote to him. He wrote back and gave his phone number, but my calls always went to voicemail and were never returned. I eventually wrote back and said I was really sorry we never got to talk, and wished him well. Today, as I've done periodically through the years, I checked to see if he was still in Omaha, and to my shock and sadness, found the obituary. I am so very sorry for your loss, and will forever regret we never got to talk! A good guy and good friend!
Larry Van Treese
Friend
January 13, 2022
I worked with Keith at CCC for 30+ years. He was always a kind and gentle soul. I haven't communicated with him for many years, but I will always have fond memories of him. RIP.