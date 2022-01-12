Keith and I arrived in Vietnam the same day in early 1969 and served together for a year. We became good friends. I never saw him again but never forgot him. I looked him up on the internet about 10 years ago, got the address and wrote to him. He wrote back and gave his phone number, but my calls always went to voicemail and were never returned. I eventually wrote back and said I was really sorry we never got to talk, and wished him well. Today, as I've done periodically through the years, I checked to see if he was still in Omaha, and to my shock and sadness, found the obituary. I am so very sorry for your loss, and will forever regret we never got to talk! A good guy and good friend!

Larry Van Treese Friend January 13, 2022