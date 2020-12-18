I never met Keith only worked with him over the phone.Keith stood up and helped so many times.Condolences to his family Im sure he will be sorely missed
Laura pendergrast
December 31, 2020
We are so osorry for your loss and we
are shocked for Keith at such an early
age. May God comfort you with His
Peace.
Ron & Bev Edwards
December 21, 2020
I was saddened to learn of Keith's passing. He & I worked together at Financial Brokerage and Senior Market Sales. Being around him reminded me of my father, who grew up in Illinois. He always called me by my initials, TMD. I'll never forget him and will always remember the impact he had on my professional development. Prayers for you during this difficult time of loss.
Todd Davis
December 21, 2020
Logan Hendrickson
December 21, 2020
So, so, so, so very saddened by this unexpected passing of a very special guy. I have known him since birth & was one of his baby sitters. He used to get up on all fours & rock & sing himself to sleep. Even as a little guy, he would enter and take command of the room. I have some most excellent memories of those early years. He especially loved spending time with his Grandma & Grandpa (John & Gert) Edwards, especially at the family get togethers over the years. Deepest condolences to his family. We send our love to you.
Sue and Terry Grimes
December 19, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear this news. Keith was one of the first people I knew in Omaha and Hans and I loved him and had many good times. My thoughts are with his family and children. RIP
Susan Murphy van Beers
December 18, 2020
Dear Nick, Danielle and Kyle, We were shocked and saddened to hear about your Dad. We will always remember his love of life and the crazy fun we had growing up. Ah, that rendition of "Mack the Knife". Up North was always a blast! Our sympathy and love go out to you. Lynn and Bill