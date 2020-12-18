Krumrey, Keith A.



Age 63



Keith A. Krumrey, passed away suddenly on December 16th. He is survived by his loving family.



VISITATION: Monday, Dec. 21st, 11am-1pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel.



Private graveside service with family at Evergreen Cemetery.



