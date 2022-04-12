Huyck, Kelsey Anne



July 13, 1986 - April 9, 2022



Kelsey Anne Huyck, age 35, Omaha, passed away April 9, 2022 at UNMC. Kelsey was born July 13, 1986, lived a quietly determined and beautiful life. She had the heart of an activist, the quietness of a scholar, and a fierce love for her family and her teams. She was a loving auntie, sister, daughter, and teacher to us all. Manchester United lost its biggest fan. From Lizzo to Whitney, Kelsey filled our lives with music. It was one of her love languages. Kelsey was the most thoughtful gift-giver) both self-professed and realized). She gave in her quiet attention to others, in the consistency of her commitment to her life's work, in her Spotify playlist, and in her final act of organ donation.



Kelsey was determined to make the world a more peaceful and just place. Whether it was one of her political T-shirts, her teaching of social justice in her classroom, or her tender eye to bring in those of us on the farthest margins, she believed that children could change the world. In her final thesis, she wrote, "Nothing, and I mean nothing, will change until we change how we view children and stop underestimating their abilities."



Kelsey was born in Omaha and graduated from Westside High School in 2005 and Creighton University in2009 with her Bachelor's Degree in History.



She was the daughter of Patrick J. and Colleen C. (Ryan) Huyck and sister to Molly, Timothy and Emily.



Kelsey was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Barbara Huyck, Emmett and Mary Ryan; brother, Ryan Patrick Huyck in 1975; mother, Colleen in 2005; and father, Patrick in 2006.



Kelsey's family defined her and they include sister, Molly Huyck (Chuck Janousek); brother, Timothy Huyck (Alexa); sister, Emily Huyck (Jill Brown), all of Omaha; nephews, Maxwell and Declan; nieces, Naala and Anais; aunts, uncles, and her beloved cousins, KT, Maggie, Nell, Claire, Mary Bridget, Mary Beth, Julie Kellee, Halle, and Brittany with the constant and deep affection of a sibling.



VISITATION: Tuesday, 4-6pm, followed by a Christian Wake Service at 6pm, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, 11:30am, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Omaha. Kelsey will be laid to rest with her parents and brother and other relatives in St. Columbanus Cemetery in Weston, IA. Celebrate Kelsey's love of sports by wearing your own team's colors, jersey, or scarf, at her services.



Kelsey's vision of creating a more peaceful world for children inspired her work at the Montessori Co-op School for the last 10 years. Kelsey embodied Maria Montessori's words, "We shall walk together on this path of life, for all things are part of the universe and are connected with each other to form one whole unity."



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kelsey Huyck's memory to the Montessori Co-op School (3713 North 52nd Street, Omaha NE 68104). Gifts will support the Co-op's mission as well as the Kelsey Huyck Memorial Scholarship.



Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kelsey's Graduation party on receiving her Master's Degree in Education on Wednesday at 5:30pm at The Land, 6316 State Street, in Omaha.



