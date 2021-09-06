Belmont, Kenna M.
September 4, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Walt; and great-grandson, Charlie Heyen. Survived by children: Kimberly Heyen (Steve), Timothy Belmont (Cheryl), Roxanne Belmont, and Leanne Rogers (Dean); nine grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Austin (Amanda); and sister, Sheryll Konvalin.
VISITATION: Wednesday, September 8th, from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 6pm. Private Interment in Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospita, or Tunnels to Towers.
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2021.