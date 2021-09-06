Menu
Kenna M. Belmont
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Belmont, Kenna M.

September 4, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Walt; and great-grandson, Charlie Heyen. Survived by children: Kimberly Heyen (Steve), Timothy Belmont (Cheryl), Roxanne Belmont, and Leanne Rogers (Dean); nine grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Austin (Amanda); and sister, Sheryll Konvalin.

VISITATION: Wednesday, September 8th, from 4pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 6pm. Private Interment in Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospita, or Tunnels to Towers.

To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
8
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
