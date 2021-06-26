Menu
Dr. Kenneth Charles "Chuck" Bagby
1934 - 2021
Bagby, Dr. Kenneth Charles "Chuck"

July 14, 1934 - June 21, 2021

Dr. Kenneth Charles Bagby (Chuck) of Blair passed away on June 21, 2021. Chuck graduated from Sidney High School in 1952, and from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1956. He married Carole Allely of Tekamah in 1956. Dr. Bagby graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1960 and joined the Blair Clinic in 1964, after having served a 9-month deployment to South Korea as an army Captain. Dr. Bagby delivered over 2,000 babies and served the community of Blair for 42 years as a family physician, and in numerous community service endeavors. He and Carole worked extensively on the Black-Elk Neihardt Park Board, and the building of the Tower of Four Winds in Blair.

He is survived by his wife Carole, sons David, Richard, and Jeff, daughter Kathleen, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 26, 2021
