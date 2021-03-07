Comley, Kenneth Sidney
Age 73, died peacefully on February 16, 2021 with loving family by his side. Kenny was born February 19, 1947 to Catherine S. and Kenneth M. Comley in Council Bluffs, IA and resided in Stark City, MO for the latter part of his life. His mother fondly referred to him as "Sonny" up until her passing.
Kenny has two brothers, Richard and Timmy; along with 3 beautiful sisters Patricia, Janice and Judy; daughter, Lisa Comley, who often referred to him as her "rock"; son, Michael Ives; and also connected in recent years with his half-sister, Karen Mielke. He would later go on to be a father figure to his stepchildren, Michael Nelson, Ellie Williams and John Williams. He lovingly referred to his granddaughter, Brittney Comley, as "Britter" and had an unbreakable bond with his late grandson Joseph "Joey" Rocha. Kenny doted on all 8 grandchildren and great-grandson, Carter. Kenny is preceded in death by his wife, Shelley Rose Comley. He shared the last 15 years with best friend and partner, Marianne Van Hook while splitting their time between MO and her place in NC.
Kenny joined the United States Marine Corps right out of school and served his country proudly. He then went on to dedicate 37 years and 10 months to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Union. He served Locals 364, 400, 2340, 978 and 311. During his tenure he worked with his tools, became an Organizer for the States of Florida and Nebraska. Kenny then moved down to Missouri to be a Business Representative out of Joplin.
Since retiring from the Union at age 55 he had enjoyed many hobbies, outside of spending time with family he loved to garden, had fishing adventures with his neighbor Ed, goldmining, camping, hunting, watching westerns and visiting the local watering hole. He was an avid collector of coins and guns. He became a Noble of Shriners International in 2006.
Shortly before his death, Kenny stated to his daughter, "I have lived an amazing life and I have no regrets". Kenny will be laid to rest next to grandson, Joey later this summer in his hometown of Council Bluffs. The family asks that all memorials be directed to The Shriners Hospitals for Children
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.