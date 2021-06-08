So sorry, to hear about Uncle Kenny. Was just talking about him the other day regarding his 5th wheel and what he had told us. Lots of good memories or playing at the house in Elkhorn upstairs which was something we didn't have. Or all the family gatherings at Grandma Fedde's for what ever reason. Hope y'all are doing well and know that the family is all here to help anyway that they can. Can't make the service but know will be there in spirit. Love, Mae Grand Prairie, TX

Mae Eicke Farrar Family June 8, 2021