Fedde, Kenneth Earl Henry
Age 88
Kenneth Fedde, of Elkhorn, died at his home peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alma Fedde; wife, Donna L. Fedde; brother, William Hamann; sisters, Della Thiessen, Mabel Eicke and Gladys Gibson. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jane Fedde Elkhorn; sons, Brad (Dawn) Fedde and Will (DeAnne) Fedde, both of Elkhorn; daughters, Terri Fedde and Karen (Phil) Kneifl, both of Elkhorn; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wilma Wrich of Aplington, IA; as well as many extended family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at 10:30am Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery following the service. The family will be present from 9:30am till the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Elkhorn Historical Society and can be left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 67, Elkhorn, NE 68022.
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.