Kenneth Earl Henry Fedde
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Fedde, Kenneth Earl Henry

Age 88

Kenneth Fedde, of Elkhorn, died at his home peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alma Fedde; wife, Donna L. Fedde; brother, William Hamann; sisters, Della Thiessen, Mabel Eicke and Gladys Gibson. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jane Fedde Elkhorn; sons, Brad (Dawn) Fedde and Will (DeAnne) Fedde, both of Elkhorn; daughters, Terri Fedde and Karen (Phil) Kneifl, both of Elkhorn; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wilma Wrich of Aplington, IA; as well as many extended family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICES will be held at 10:30am Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery following the service. The family will be present from 9:30am till the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Elkhorn Historical Society and can be left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 67, Elkhorn, NE 68022.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
10
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn.
So sorry, to hear about Uncle Kenny. Was just talking about him the other day regarding his 5th wheel and what he had told us. Lots of good memories or playing at the house in Elkhorn upstairs which was something we didn't have. Or all the family gatherings at Grandma Fedde's for what ever reason. Hope y'all are doing well and know that the family is all here to help anyway that they can. Can't make the service but know will be there in spirit. Love, Mae Grand Prairie, TX
Mae Eicke Farrar
Family
June 8, 2021
