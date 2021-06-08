Met Ken in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1992. Both of us were covering the civil war and famine there, Ken for the LA Times, me for US News & World Report. One day over camel meat and Kool-Aid in what passed for a dining room in the `hack hotel,´ he told me a few things about our craft have stayed with me ever since, such as `Don´t ever read your [stories] once they go into the newspaper.´ He was a pro´s pro. Enjoy your journey, Ken.

Mike Tharp Work June 10, 2021