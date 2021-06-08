Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth J. Freed
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Freed, Kenneth J.

July 23, 1937 - June 7, 2021

Kenneth was a retired editor and reporter for the Associated Press, the L.A. Times and the Omaha World-Herald.

Preceded in death by mother, Edith Martha Freed; father, Schoal Freed.

Survived by wife, Sandra Freed; daughter, Stacy Freed; son, Geoffrey (June Rutkowski-Freed) Freed; granddaughter, Eleanor Freed; sisters, Judy Freed Kendall, Patti (Rick) Freed Schrichfield; numerous much beloved cousins and nephews.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, 4pm, at Temple Israel Cemetery. Memorials to Children's Charities. Please join us for the Webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/kenneth-freed.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Temple Israel Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Fond memories of Ken, a good friend. He made the world a better place.
Bob and Sandra Ireland
Friend
September 21, 2021
Met Ken in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1992. Both of us were covering the civil war and famine there, Ken for the LA Times, me for US News & World Report. One day over camel meat and Kool-Aid in what passed for a dining room in the `hack hotel,´ he told me a few things about our craft have stayed with me ever since, such as `Don´t ever read your [stories] once they go into the newspaper.´ He was a pro´s pro. Enjoy your journey, Ken.
Mike Tharp
Work
June 10, 2021
Ken was a superb and dogged war correspondent who didn't suffer fools or weak editors. He was also generous to other reporters. When I was 30 years old, he pulled me aside in the LATimes newsroom for some unexpected advice. His wise observation opened my eyes to a character flaw, changed my life, and made me much happier after embracing his blunt, constructive counsel. A few years ago, I called Ken to say thanks. After that, we communicated until his recent declaration that his time was running out. I remain indebted to Ken, a mensch.
David Cay Johnston
Work
June 8, 2021
Just saw the very sad news. My sincere condolences for your loss. I was so glad that Ken was able to attend my annual luncheons when I was in Omaha. The days at UofN and at the Sammy house are such fond memories. We will all miss him so much. Sincerely.... Alan
Alan Rosen
Friend
June 8, 2021
We will miss Ken. B"DE.
Maureen and Michael Kaplan
June 8, 2021
Goodbye, Ken. I hope they have a well-stocked bar where ever you wind up. We met in Charleston, W.Va., at the AP office some 60 years ago, two young squirts, although you already had two children And, we stayed in touch, physically and by mail, for the next six decades. It's hard to see old friends pass over the horizon. RIP...
stratton douthat
Friend
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results