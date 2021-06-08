Freed, Kenneth J.
July 23, 1937 - June 7, 2021
Kenneth was a retired editor and reporter for the Associated Press, the L.A. Times and the Omaha World-Herald.
Preceded in death by mother, Edith Martha Freed; father, Schoal Freed.
Survived by wife, Sandra Freed; daughter, Stacy Freed; son, Geoffrey (June Rutkowski-Freed) Freed; granddaughter, Eleanor Freed; sisters, Judy Freed Kendall, Patti (Rick) Freed Schrichfield; numerous much beloved cousins and nephews.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, 4pm, at Temple Israel Cemetery. Memorials to Children's Charities. Please join us for the Webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/kenneth-freed
