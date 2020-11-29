Barnes, Kenneth G.
March 18, 1960 - November 7, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Ella Barnes.
Survived by brother, Bob Barnes (Fran), sisters, Joyce Halford(John), Sue Pecha (Tom) and Bonnie Barnes; many nieces and nephews; and childhood friend, Doug McGrew.
Ken was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #3 for over 30 years.
No Memorial Service planned. Memorials can be sent to Nebraska Humane Society in Ken's name.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.