Barnes, Kenneth G.



March 18, 1960 - November 7, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Ella Barnes.



Survived by brother, Bob Barnes (Fran), sisters, Joyce Halford(John), Sue Pecha (Tom) and Bonnie Barnes; many nieces and nephews; and childhood friend, Doug McGrew.



Ken was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #3 for over 30 years.



No Memorial Service planned. Memorials can be sent to Nebraska Humane Society in Ken's name.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.