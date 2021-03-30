Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth Todd Halverson
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Halverson, Kenneth Todd

March 20, 1963 - March 26, 2021

Preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Hamlin) Halverson. Survived by his father, Vernon E. "Buzz" Halverson (Cheri); daughter, Cheyanne Halverson (Chris); grandchildren, Memphis and Austin; sister, Jennifer Anderson (Leonard); brother, Tom Halverson (Lori); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate Todd's Life will be held on Thursday, April 1, from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary - 72nd St. Chapel, Omaha NE. Todd will be laid to rest in Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek, IA at a later date. To leave a condolence and for more details visit bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Todd my oldest brother I wish that I could talk to you at least one more time and tell you how much I love you . You were a great brother and I wish you didn´t have to leave so soon . I feel that mom has you wrapped up in her arms. We miss you and we will all be together some day . We love you Todd and you will be greatly missed Rest In Peace my awesome brother !
Jennifer Anderson
April 2, 2021
I´m so sad to hear about Todd´s passing. I won´t be at the service as I accepted a Sub job at Central for that day, several weeks ago! My daughters, Jill and Holly, grew up in the same wonderful neighborhood as the Halversons. Great wonderful childhood memories! May Light Perpetual Shine Upon Todd
Pegi Georgeson (Stommes)
March 30, 2021
We are so saddened and our hearts are broken. Todd was taken from us too soon and he will truly be missed. No parent should have to lose a child. He will always be in our hearts forever and we will miss him so much.
Buzz & Cheri Halverson
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results