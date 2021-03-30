Halverson, Kenneth Todd
March 20, 1963 - March 26, 2021
Preceded in death by his mother, Patricia (Hamlin) Halverson. Survived by his father, Vernon E. "Buzz" Halverson (Cheri); daughter, Cheyanne Halverson (Chris); grandchildren, Memphis and Austin; sister, Jennifer Anderson (Leonard); brother, Tom Halverson (Lori); nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate Todd's Life will be held on Thursday, April 1, from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary - 72nd St. Chapel, Omaha NE. Todd will be laid to rest in Grange Cemetery in Honey Creek, IA at a later date. To leave a condolence and for more details visit bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 30, 2021.