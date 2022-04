Hansen, Kenneth "Kenny"



June 8, 1957 - June 22, 2021



Age 64, of Tekamah, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 11am, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Luncheon will follow at the Tekamah City Auditorium. Memorials to the family for future designation.



PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH



Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 | www.pelanfuneralservices.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2021.