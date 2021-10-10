Menu
Kenneth W. Hostetter
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Hostetter, Kenneth W.

December 24, 1944 - September 19, 2021

Age 76, of Plattsmouth. Kenny is survived by his wife, Marcia Hostetter; and son, Kelly Hostetter, both of Plattsmouth; daughter, Andee Vorel of Omaha; son-in-law, Michael Vorel of Elkhorn; six grandchildren; brother, Roger Hostetter of Nehawka; and his sister, Laurie Hostetter of Omaha.

He was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for 24 years. A Life Member of the V.F.W. Post 10727 in Bellevue, American Legion in Louisville, F.O.E., I.B.E.W., Quail Forever, and Life Member of Pheasants Forever. He was a Lord of the Realm of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. Kenny was an avid fisherman and hunter - traveling in the USA, and to Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, the Yukon, and Victoria Island in the Canadian Arctic. He fished the Amazon, Lake Erie and his favorite: the Missouri River in Chamberlain, S.D. He was an active participant in his children's youth activities including Little League Football, 4H, and many horse shows.

GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 16, 11am, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Pheasants Forever.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roby Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 11, 2021
Karen Hostetter Norton
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 10, 2021
I was so sad to learn of Kenny´s passing. Deepest sympathy to family and friends. The last time I saw Kenny was at a family luncheon in Plattsmouth, NE. I will keep those memories close to my heart! I will also never forget the hours and hours of playing by Grandma´s Creek. RIP Kenny Wayne!
Karen Hostetter Norton
Family
September 27, 2021
Our condolences and prayers for Ken and family. Worked with Ken for many years. Always had a story to tell and wait for your reaction. RIP
Bob Tingelhoff
September 24, 2021
