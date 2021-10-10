Hostetter, Kenneth W.December 24, 1944 - September 19, 2021Age 76, of Plattsmouth. Kenny is survived by his wife, Marcia Hostetter; and son, Kelly Hostetter, both of Plattsmouth; daughter, Andee Vorel of Omaha; son-in-law, Michael Vorel of Elkhorn; six grandchildren; brother, Roger Hostetter of Nehawka; and his sister, Laurie Hostetter of Omaha.He was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for 24 years. A Life Member of the V.F.W. Post 10727 in Bellevue, American Legion in Louisville, F.O.E., I.B.E.W., Quail Forever, and Life Member of Pheasants Forever. He was a Lord of the Realm of the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival. Kenny was an avid fisherman and hunter - traveling in the USA, and to Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, the Yukon, and Victoria Island in the Canadian Arctic. He fished the Amazon, Lake Erie and his favorite: the Missouri River in Chamberlain, S.D. He was an active participant in his children's youth activities including Little League Football, 4H, and many horse shows.GRAVESIDE MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 16, 11am, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Pheasants Forever.ROBY FUNERAL HOMEPlattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com