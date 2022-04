My condolences and prayers are with you and your family Dian. I have know Ken for years and he was always the same person. He loved his family, his church, and his job. And I can say for all the years that I have know him Ken loved the Lord. So on March 7th our God call his son to come home. So my friend you fought a good fight and now you are not in any pain. Rest In Peace Ken

Mary Ellen Jones March 11, 2021