Koehler, Kenneth John
September 3, 2021
Kenneth John Koehler of Council Bluffs, formerly of Treynor, went home to be with Jesus in Heaven on September 3, 2021, following a stroke. He was born in Falls City, NE.
In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by sister, Betty Rose McChesney. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley of Council Bluffs; son, Duane; daughters, Diane Rath, Annette "Nettie" Koehler; and Sheila (Tom) Lewis; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a niece; a great-nephew; several cousins and a host of family and friends.
A CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE will be held on October 1, 2021 at Zion Congregational Church in Treynor with VISITATION at 12pm and the SERVICE at 1pm. Inurnment at a later date, as he donated his body to medical science. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcome to Zion Church Reserve Fund, Treynor Fire and Rescue, Treynor Community Foundation with "Vision Treynor" on the check memo, Treynor Optimists for new flags, St. Croix Hospice in Council Bluffs, or a charity of one's choice
.
HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.