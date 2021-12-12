Menu
Kenneth Robert Minor
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Minor, Kenneth Robert

October 22, 1946 - November 21, 2021

Ken was born in Pocatello, ID to Robert and Estella Minor. He graduated from Pocatello High School and worked in various laboring jobs and fast-food management jobs. He was predeceased by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ginger and Dale Lusk; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret (Larry) Wang; sister-in-law, Lois Mackey Neese Cuadrado. He is survived by his wife, Linda Mackey Hohlbaugh Minor; brothers, Charles (Rochelle) Minor and Bill (Marcile) Minor of Pocatello; his son, Burk Minor of Boise, ID; daughter, Carissa Wingender of Omaha, NE; daughter, Natalie Minor of Reno, NV; and son, Casey Minor of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law Laura Mackey (Ted Myrick) of Newark, DE; sister-in-law, Suzanne Jensen of Sioux City, IA; brother-in-law, Robert (Sandy) Wang of Phoenix, AZ; 6 grandchildren, Layn, Wyatt, Ashley, Oz, Mackenzie and Regan; 2 great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Ken lived life to its fullest and had been sober for 25 years at the time of his death.

He did not wish for any service in West Haven, CT where he lived for the last 18 years.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda, I will miss his messages filled with info on the weather or jokes he often sent to me. Ted will miss comparing notes about the treasure hunt in "The Curse of Oak Island" every Tuesday night and football chats. We are so sorry for your loss. Love & Hugs! Laura & Ted
Laura Mackey
Family
December 12, 2021
Ken was always a great man and neighbor. He will be missed. Linda you and your family are in our prayers . Hugs
Mary Jo Raiti
Friend
December 12, 2021
