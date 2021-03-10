Paxton, Kenneth L. "Ken"



January 25, 1950 - March 6, 2021



Age 71. Ken was proud to serve his community as an LPN. He was dedicated to helping the elderly and an advocate for the mentally ill. Preceded in death by son, Anthony; parents, Lee and Maude Paxton. Survived by spouse, Leroy Keefer; daughter, Sarah Pendland (Kevin); son, Patrick Paxton; grandchildren, Kolby, Benjamin and Christopher Davenport, Xiola Etherington and Valin Paxton; mother of his children, Judy Stevens (Randy).



GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, March 12, 2 pm, at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: Open Door Mission



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.