Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth L. "Ken" Paxton
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Paxton, Kenneth L. "Ken"

January 25, 1950 - March 6, 2021

Age 71. Ken was proud to serve his community as an LPN. He was dedicated to helping the elderly and an advocate for the mentally ill. Preceded in death by son, Anthony; parents, Lee and Maude Paxton. Survived by spouse, Leroy Keefer; daughter, Sarah Pendland (Kevin); son, Patrick Paxton; grandchildren, Kolby, Benjamin and Christopher Davenport, Xiola Etherington and Valin Paxton; mother of his children, Judy Stevens (Randy).

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, March 12, 2 pm, at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: Open Door Mission

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Bellevue Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.