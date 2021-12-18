Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth G. Stenberg
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Stenberg, Kenneth G.

October 21, 1932 - December 17, 2021

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 22nd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, December 23rd, at 10:30am, Ralston United Church of Christ, 7638 Maywood, Ralston 68127. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Thursday 1pm, Ashland, NE Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
23
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Ralston United Church of Christ
7638 Maywood, Ralston, NE
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Ashland, NE Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 21, 2021
Our family offers our sincere sympathy to all his family and friends. Past District 8 Adjutant.
Tom Robbins
Other
December 19, 2021
Thank you Uncle Kenny for being the kind role model anyone would hope for! You will be greatly missed. All our Love,
Craig & Cindy Buckmaster
December 19, 2021
I met Kenny years ago through The American Legion. What a great Legionnaire he was. Very dedicated. Especially to his home post in Ralston. What a gentle man. Ken, thank you for your military service to our country and also your many years of support to The American Legion. RIP
John Wenninghoff
Other
December 19, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results