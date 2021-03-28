Stimmler, Kenneth R.November 6, 1945 - March 8, 2021Kenneth R. Stimmler, age 75, passed away on March 8, 2021 in Ft. Myers, FL. Ken was born on November 6, 1945 to the late Daniel and Winnifred (Michaletz) Stimmler in St. Paul, MN. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was on the USS Forrestal during the deadly fire of 1967.Ken spent most of his professional career in Omaha, where he worked as a Systems Analyst with Northwestern Bell, US West, and Quest.Ken is survived by his threesons; and 18 grandchildren.Private Services.