Kenneth R. Stimmler
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
Stimmler, Kenneth R.

November 6, 1945 - March 8, 2021

Kenneth R. Stimmler, age 75, passed away on March 8, 2021 in Ft. Myers, FL. Ken was born on November 6, 1945 to the late Daniel and Winnifred (Michaletz) Stimmler in St. Paul, MN. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was on the USS Forrestal during the deadly fire of 1967.

Ken spent most of his professional career in Omaha, where he worked as a Systems Analyst with Northwestern Bell, US West, and Quest.

Ken is survived by his three

sons; and 18 grandchildren.

Private Services.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted steady winds and calm seas on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 29, 2021
So sorry to learn about Ken´s passing. We were neighbors/friends a long time ago. Our son and Mark were buddies when they were young. Ken was friendly and had a great sense of humor. Enjoyed his posts from Florida on Facebook.
Chuck & Mona Casey
March 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Kens sons and their families. He was a truly nice guy and liked to have fun. He inherited his father's enjoyment of teasing.( and that ran in the Stimmler family.) Rest in peace my dear cousin.
Karen Bjorkman
March 28, 2021
Our lives are richer because you were a part of us. Miss and ly Kenny.
Janine and Roger Brown
March 28, 2021
Kenny was a great person and a great friend! He is greatly missed!
Bill and Wendy Dilg
March 28, 2021
