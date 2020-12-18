Menu
Kenneth L. "Ken" True
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
True, Kenneth L. "Ken"

July 25, 1942 - December 16, 2020

Preceded in death by his parents; son, David True; sister, Caroline True. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Pam True; children, Phil (Lynda) True, Audrey (Eric) Piepmeier, and Steve (Deb) True; daughter-in-law, Sandra (David +) True; brother, John (Patty) True; 22 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other family.

VISITATION: Monday, December 21, from 4-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q St.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday, December 22, 10am at the Church. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Livestream available at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th & Q St, NE
Dec
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th & Q St, NE
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th & Q St, NE
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shannon Stone
December 21, 2020
Shannon Stone
December 21, 2020
Lynn Smith
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Ken and Aaron worked together with the scooting boys. He was very likable.
Shirley Raszler
December 19, 2020
Ken was always a delight to visit with at the Smith family reunions! We send our Love and sympathy to Pam and family. There will be a void at the reunions! Bob and Jeanne Smith
Bob Smith
December 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I remember meeting Ken when I first started going to St Gerald. He went out of his way to make me feel welcomed. Pax
Cheryl Bridges
Friend
December 18, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Ken was a leader while I was in Boy Scouts 35 - 40 years ago. His willingness to volunteer was appreciated by many boys. He was a role model in our lives.
Randy Raszler
December 18, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Ken´s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Claudia Wiethop
December 18, 2020
I'm so sorry. God bless you and your family Pam.
Jim Peterson
December 18, 2020
We were surprised and saddened to read of Ken´s passing this morning in the World Herald. He was always a good guy to little kids and a good protector of us. I´ll let Dan and Joe know. I´d come to the funeral but we´re really staying in due to the virus. All the best to you and Patty. Patrick Sweaney.
Patrick Sweaney
December 18, 2020
Brock Prusha
December 18, 2020
We are heartbroken by your loss. Please know that our prayers are with you.
Ron and Duffi Goodrich
December 18, 2020
