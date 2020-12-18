True, Kenneth L. "Ken"
July 25, 1942 - December 16, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents; son, David True; sister, Caroline True. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Pam True; children, Phil (Lynda) True, Audrey (Eric) Piepmeier, and Steve (Deb) True; daughter-in-law, Sandra (David +) True; brother, John (Patty) True; 22 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other family.
VISITATION: Monday, December 21, from 4-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q St.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday, December 22, 10am at the Church. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Livestream available at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2020.