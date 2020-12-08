Menu
Kenneth W. Voorhes
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Voorhes, Kenneth W.

April 28, 1940 - December 3, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. INTERMENT: Wednesday 10am at Omaha National Cemetery. The Funeral can be viewed online at https://boxcast.tv/view/kenneth-w-voorhes-htkwefppw6dd3iwrdett VISITATION with the family: Tuesday from 9-10am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, have a drink on Ken.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Dec
9
Interment
10:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 8, 2020
SophieAnn and family, Your have our sincere sympathy. We miss seeing all our Trinity Lutheran friends in person and hopefully we will again soon. May all your wonderful memories of Ken give you comfort and peace at this difficult time. Caryl and Dale Horton
Caryl Horton
December 8, 2020
I knew Ken through the Nebraska Beekeepers Association. I always enjoyed talking to Ken and working with him at the State Fair when it was in Lincoln. I will miss Ken. My sympathies to all of Ken´s family.
Warren Nelson
December 7, 2020
Sofiann and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Take comfort that you loved him well. Deepest sympathy and prayers.
Ginger Graham
December 6, 2020
Major Voorhes was my AFROTC Teacher at UNO - he was a grand gentleman and got so many of us ready for our Air Force careers. A good man indeed
Tom Reilly
December 5, 2020
