Voorhes, Kenneth W.
April 28, 1940 - December 3, 2020
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. INTERMENT: Wednesday 10am at Omaha National Cemetery. The Funeral can be viewed online at https://boxcast.tv/view/kenneth-w-voorhes-htkwefppw6dd3iwrdett
VISITATION with the family: Tuesday from 9-10am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, have a drink on Ken.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123
402-393-0319 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.