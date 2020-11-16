Menu
Kenneth W. Sellers
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Sellers, Kenneth W.

April 23, 1944 - November 14, 2020

Kenneth was born in Hickman, KY to Herbert and Lillian Sellers. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He then served as a Paramedic and Firefighter for the Omaha Fire Department and retired after 25 years. Preceded in death by parents and son, Jeffrey Sellers. Survived by wife, Jeanne; children, Tammi and Robert Sellers; step-sons, Shawn and Jeffrey Rukes; and grandchildren: Tristin Sellers, Zackery Distefano, Brandon and Kayden Fuller, Jeffrey Sellers, Jr., John Rukes, Jr., Taylor and Jacob Rukes.

VISITATION: Wednesday, November 18, beginning at 11:30am, followed by SERVICE at 12:30pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Pacific Street Chapel. NTERMENT with Military Honors at the Omaha National Cemetery.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St

402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Nov
18
Service
12:30p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
