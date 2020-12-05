Menu
Kenneth W. Voorhes
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Voorhes, Kenneth W.

April 24, 1940 - December 3, 2020

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 10am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. Interment Wednesday, 10am at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Tuesday, 9am to 10am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, have a drink on Ken.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123

402-393-0319 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123
Dec
9
Interment
10:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel
