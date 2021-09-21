Shoemaker, Kenny R.
October 18, 1952 - September 15, 2021
Preceded in death by infant daughter, Leslie. Survived by wife of 48 years, Sarah; mother Marjorie Shoemaker; sons: Chris and wife Danielle, Jeff, and Kyle; grandson Bennett; sister, Kay Dooley and husband John; sister-in-law Barbara Shoemaker; many other relatives and friends.
CELEBRATION of KENNY'S LIFE: Saturday, September 25, at 1pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). To livestream the Service and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.