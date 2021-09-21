Menu
Kenny R. Shoemaker
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Shoemaker, Kenny R.

October 18, 1952 - September 15, 2021

Preceded in death by infant daughter, Leslie. Survived by wife of 48 years, Sarah; mother Marjorie Shoemaker; sons: Chris and wife Danielle, Jeff, and Kyle; grandson Bennett; sister, Kay Dooley and husband John; sister-in-law Barbara Shoemaker; many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION of KENNY'S LIFE: Saturday, September 25, at 1pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). To livestream the Service and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel)
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sally: Hugs to you. Know a lot of friends in Wyoming are thinking of you
Carol Peterson
Friend
September 26, 2021
Martin and Heather Reed family
September 25, 2021
DEAR SALLY & FAMILY VERY VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS PRAYERS, HUGS,AND LOVE TO ALL!!
CINDY HOLCOMB
September 21, 2021
"Dearest Sally and children, We are so saddened with the loss of wonderful Ken. We have so many great memories over the 45 plus years of friendship. God´s comfort to you all as you navigate these difficult days. Hugs and much love to all. Ann and Tom Troy
Tom and Ann Troy
Friend
September 19, 2021
