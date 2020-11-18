Talmon, Kent R.November 1, 1957 - November 15, 2020Born in Fort Collins, CO to parents Kenneth R. and Dorothy Talmon. Graduated from Gretna High School and University of Kansas. Preceded in death by parents. Survived by siblings Gayla Talmon and Geoff (Mindy Lacey) Talmon; Step-mother Gayle Talmon; nieces; extended family and friends. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500