Beldin, Kerry Lynne
March 29, 1973 - January 5, 2022
Kerry Lynne Beldin, age 48, of Omaha, Nebraska transitioned from her earthly body on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. A bright light snuffed out too soon. She passed at her home, in a peaceful setting with her family members close. She succumbed to lung cancer that she had fought vigorously for six years.
Kerry was keenly aware of risk involving exposure to Covid 19 for immunocompromised people and others and, therefore, requested there be no public services or gatherings for her. Following cremation, she will be laid to rest near her grandparents, in Omaha, Nebraska, in a private service with only her family on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home is handling arrangements, and those wishing to honor Kerry in a memorial, more information to be provided in the near future, plans to setup scholarship through the NU Foundation.
Kerry was born, Thursday, March 29, 1973 in Columbus, Nebraska. She spent her early years in Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas, and ultimately ended up staying in Nebraska where she received her B.A. degree in Psychology from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Kerry received her M.S.W. (Integrated) degree at the University of Nebraska Omaha, and her Ph.D. in Social Welfare from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio.
Most recently she served as an Associate Professor of Social Work, Graduate Program Chair, MSW Coordinator, at the Grace Abbott School of Social Work, University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska.
Kerry's passion to strive for excellence was recognized by the University of Nebraska at Omaha by honoring her with the Alumni Outstanding Teaching Award in May of 2016 and the Chancellor's Medal in May of 2019, the highest award bestowed on a faculty member.
Those holding her close include her parents, Barry Beldin of Greenville SC, Kate Wilhelm, Aurora, NE; sister, Kimberly Jeffries and son Nicholas, Omaha, NE; brother, Matt (Lindsey) Cox, Lincoln, NE; sister, Beth Ann of Noblesville, IN; sister, Lauri Zike of Louisville, KY.
Uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, colleagues, co-workers and so many others whose lives Kerry touched. And her rambunctious, one-eyed pug mix Kia, whom she loved dearly.
If you too, wish to honor the life of Kerry Beldin, watch a movie with Christopher Walken in it, or listen to some Barry Manilow, or post a sloth meme, or hug a pug….one-eyed or otherwise. Just some of the eclectic things Kerry loved and why she was so loved.
