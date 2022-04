O'Neal, Keva T.



July 17, 1972 - March 14, 2021



Remembering him in love, Kevie is survived by his two daughters; Venus C O'Neal, (Hammond, IN); Julia A Harlan, (Omaha, NE); 7 siblings; Dondai L O'Neal, (Phoenix, AZ), Everette L O'Neal, (Lincoln, NE); YeAna T Looney, (Dallas, TX); DeAmbra L Young; LaTonya L Carter; DeAngela W O'Neal; Teela F Wright, (all reside in Omaha, NE); one brother preceded him in death, DeRon L O'Neal; 8 grand-children; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends– He is loved.



WAKE: Wednesday, March 24th, from 5-7pm, at Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, March 25th, 12pm, at Kremer Funeral Home. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.