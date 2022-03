Hello Family of Kevin L Richardson, Coincidentally Kevin and I met while working in the same office at Strategic Marketing over in the Old Mill area in Omaha many years ago. He was the company accountant and I was in a separate role as an account manager. We worked closely together when it came time for my accounts to pay their bills and Kevin to take that money and pay the company's bills. We also spent many times coordinating when it was "okay" for me to buy supplies and order necessities for the company. I will forever remember Kevin as a gentle giant. Always willing to spend time chatting, and always with that smile and a little chuckle. His sense of humor was one that took a second to land on your brain, which made the joke twice as funny. I hope he and you are surrounded by family and friends during this time of loss. Sincerely, Kevin M Richardson Omaha

Kevin M Richardson Work December 21, 2021