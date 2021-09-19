Leng, Kham Tanh
March 7, 1951 - September 17, 2021
Kham Tanh Leng was born in Vientiane, Laos on March 7, 1951. She entered Heaven's Gates on September 17, 2021.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Kim worked for many years for Denison Newspapers, and Tyson and Farmland Foods. For many years leading up to her passing, she collected purses and jewelry along the way. She loved to spend time with family and always wanted to see her children and grandchildren. She also loved the people that she spent time within Denison, IA and Des Moines, IA.
Kim was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure and was on hospice for about a year. She resided in the home of daughter Sandy (Eli) until her angel wings were ready to fly. Kim fought fiercely through her battle and was one of the strongest women we know. In her last hours Kim was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kim was preceded by her loving husband of 40 years, Pao Seo Leng. She was also preceded by her parents, Saly and Khambao Sivilay; grandson Michael Patrick Bishop; and Avery Stevenson. Kim is survived by her son, Sombath (Carmen) Leng; her daughter, Sandy (Eli) Stevenson; and her youngest daughter, Sally (Chris) Conrad. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A FUNERAL SERVICE Celebrating her Life will be held Friday, September 24, with VISITATION with family and friends to begin at 12Noon, followed by the SERVICE at 1pm, all at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Cemetery. Livestream link on Funeral Home website.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.